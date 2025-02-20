Hamas Releases Bodies of Four Israeli Hostages, Including a mother and Her Two Children

Khan Younis, Gaza Strip: Hamas released the bodies of four Israeli hostages on Thursday, including a mother, her two young children, and another elderly hostage. These individuals had long been feared dead, with their tragic fate symbolizing Israel’s pain following the October 7, 2023, attack.

Bodies Displayed in Gaza as Red Cross Takes Over

The militants displayed four black coffins on a stage in Gaza, surrounded by banners. Red Cross vehicles arrived at the scene, and fighters carried the coffins to the waiting vehicles, where Red Cross staff placed the remains inside. The convoy then proceeded back to Israel for the identification of the remains.

The bodies are said to belong to Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, along with Oded Lifshitz, an 83-year-old man who was abducted on October 7, 2023. Kfir, the youngest hostage, was just 9 months old when captured. Hamas has claimed that all four hostages were killed by Israeli airstrikes along with their guards.

Grim Reminder Amidst Hostage Releases

This handover serves as a grim reminder of those who did not survive captivity, especially as Israel has celebrated the return of 24 living hostages in recent weeks. While the ceasefire has allowed for the release of some hostages, the deaths of these four will weigh heavily on the ongoing peace talks.

The handover occurred in Khan Younis, a southern Gaza city, where thousands gathered, including masked Hamas fighters. The site was notably absent of any live broadcasts in Israel, unlike previous releases of living hostages, where crowds had gathered in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square.

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1892493441755381821

Kfir and Ariel Bibas: Symbolizing National Agony

Kfir Bibas, just a baby when captured, along with his 4-year-old brother Ariel, became symbols of Israel’s anguish after the October attack. Their mother, Shiri, was seen in video footage trying to shield them as militants took them into Gaza.

Relatives in Israel had held onto hope, marking Kfir’s birthdays in the hopes of their return. The Bibas family issued a statement Wednesday, indicating that they would wait for identification procedures before acknowledging their loss. The family received solidarity from Israelis, with many wearing orange in support of the Bibas children, who were known for their red hair.

Oded Lifshitz: A Veteran Peace Advocate Among the Captives

Oded Lifshitz, an 83-year-old journalist who had advocated for Palestinian rights and peace, was also among the released bodies. He had been abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz, alongside his wife Yocheved, who was freed during a temporary ceasefire in November 2023.

The Complex Ceasefire and Hostage Negotiations

While more than half of the hostages have been released through ceasefire agreements, Israel faces ongoing challenges in negotiating with Hamas. The first phase of the ceasefire is set to conclude in March, but talks on the next phase have barely begun.

Hamas is expected to release six more living hostages on Saturday in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. However, tensions remain, with Hamas stating it will not release further hostages unless there is a lasting ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal. The proposed ceasefire has been complicated by political issues, including proposals from former U.S. President Trump to forcibly relocate Palestinians from Gaza, which have been met with resistance from Palestinians and Arab countries.

Impact of the Conflict on Gaza’s Civilians

Israel’s military offensive in Gaza has led to the deaths of over 48,000 Palestinians, many of them women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Israel maintains that over 17,000 of those killed were combatants. The war has left widespread devastation in Gaza, reducing neighborhoods to rubble and displacing 90% of the population. Many Palestinians who have returned to their homes now face the challenge of rebuilding from nothing.