Hamas starts consultation to choose new chief

Gaza: Hamas said that wide consultation has started in its leadership and consultative institutions to choose a new chief for the movement.

Past decades witnessed the killing of a number of its leaders, but the group was quick to choose alternatives to them in accordance with the regulations of the movement, Hamas said in a statement on Saturday.

The movement’s executive institutions and its Shura, the main consultative body, are continuing their work, and it will announce the results of its consultations once they are completed, the statement said.

Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in the Iranian capital city of Tehran on Wednesday morning after he attended the inauguration of Iran’s new president.