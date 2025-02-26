Hamas to Return Israeli Hostage Bodies in Major Prisoner Swap Deal

JERUSALEM – Hamas has announced that it will return the bodies of four Israeli hostages on Thursday in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The move comes just days before the first phase of the ceasefire between the two sides is set to expire.

Israel has delayed the release of around 600 Palestinian prisoners since Saturday, citing the alleged mistreatment of Israeli hostages by Hamas. The militant group has condemned the delay, calling it a “serious violation” of the ceasefire and stating that further negotiations will not be possible until the Palestinian prisoners are released.

Hamas spokesperson Abdul Latif al-Qanou confirmed to the Associated Press on Wednesday that the handover would take place the next day.

Israeli Authorities Charge Released Palestinian Prisoner

JERUSALEM – Israeli authorities have charged a recently released Palestinian prisoner for violating traffic laws during celebrations following his release.

According to Israeli police, 46-year-old Ashraf Zaghir and two of his family members were seen standing inside a moving vehicle with their upper bodies exposed, a violation of Israeli traffic laws.

Israel has been cracking down on public celebrations related to the release of Palestinian prisoners. Hundreds of prisoners have been freed in recent weeks in exchange for Israeli hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Zaghir was previously convicted of transporting a suicide bomber in a 2002 attack that killed six people and injured dozens. His current status in Israeli detention remains unclear.

Seventh Infant Dies from Hypothermia in Gaza

GAZA STRIP – Palestinian medical officials have reported the death of another infant due to hypothermia, marking the seventh such fatality in the past two weeks.

Dr. Munir al-Boursh, director-general of Gaza’s Health Ministry, confirmed that two-month-old Seela Abdel Qader died on Wednesday amid a severe cold wave sweeping through the region. The infant was being treated at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are currently living in overcrowded tent camps and damaged buildings due to the ongoing conflict. Despite a temporary ceasefire, humanitarian conditions in Gaza remain dire.

Arab League Condemns Israeli Airstrikes in Syria

DUBAI – Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has strongly condemned Israel’s recent airstrikes and ground operations in Syria, calling them a “reckless provocation” that threatens regional stability.

Gheit accused Israel of exploiting Syria’s political transition to “establish an illegal and illegitimate reality” on the ground. He urged the international community to take a firm stance against what he described as unjustified aggression.

Since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Israel has carried out regular airstrikes on military targets in Syria. Israeli forces have also expanded their presence in southern Syria near the Israel-annexed Golan Heights, citing security concerns.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently stated that Israel will not allow Syria’s new army to establish a presence south of Damascus. Syrian officials have called for Israel’s withdrawal from occupied areas but have yet to issue an official response to Netanyahu’s comments.

Israelis Mourn Mother and Children Killed in Gaza

TEL AVIV – Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered along highways on Wednesday to mourn the deaths of Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel (4) and Kfir (9 months), as their bodies were transported for burial.

The Bibas family was kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz. Their bodies were released last week as part of a ceasefire agreement, though Hamas initially returned the wrong body for Shiri Bibas.

Hamas claims the three were killed in an Israeli airstrike in November 2023, while the Israeli military insists they were killed by their captors.

The three will be laid to rest at Kibbutz Nir Oz, while Yarden Bibas, Shiri’s husband, was taken separately and was released last month as part of the ceasefire agreement.