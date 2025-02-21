Hamas’s Reign of Terror: A Wake-Up Call for the International Community

The harrowing images of a young mother, Shiri Bibas, clinging to her two small children, Ariel and Kfir, as they are dragged away by terrorists in Gaza, paint a grim picture of the atrocities carried out by Hamas. On October 7, this family was ripped apart in an act of unimaginable cruelty. Shiri, her children, and many other victims were subjected to the horrifying treatment of Hamas fighters, whose aim is to spread terror, not achieve peace.

The Brutality of Hamas’s Actions

Hamas has long been known for its violent tactics, but the tragedy of the Bibas family serves as a stark reminder of its true nature. On that tragic morning in Kibbutz Nir Oz, the terrorists did not just target civilians – they committed brutal acts, including killing, raping, and terrorizing innocent families. The images of these horrors are a reminder that Hamas is not a political entity, but a militant group driven by an ideology that glorifies violence.

For over 16 months, Hamas held the Bibas family hostage, using them as part of their psychological warfare. Yarden, Shiri’s husband, was forced to appear in a video under the false belief that his family had been killed, a cruel manipulation that exemplified the sadistic nature of Hamas’s tactics. Yarden’s recent release has revealed the full extent of this horrific ordeal: his children were killed by their captors, and his wife’s fate remains unknown. In an appalling act, Hamas returned the bodies of two young children, Ariel and Kfir, while substituting the body of an unknown woman for Shiri’s.

The True Nature of Hamas

Hamas’s actions are not isolated incidents; they represent the very core of this organization. The group’s main objective is not to fight for Palestinian freedom but to spread fear, destroy lives, and perpetrate violence. They deliberately target civilians, murder children, and revel in psychological torture. Their actions are not those of freedom fighters, but of terrorists who commit war crimes as part of their agenda.

Hamas has demonstrated time and again that they are not interested in peace. They build terror tunnels instead of schools, use hospitals as military headquarters, and divert humanitarian aid to fund their terror operations. The group’s leadership has enriched itself at the expense of the people of Gaza, while the civilian population continues to suffer under their rule.

The Need for Global Accountability

Despite the clear evidence of Hamas’s atrocities, there are still voices in the international community that make excuses for their actions or seek to justify their violence. Such support for Hamas only prolongs the suffering of both Israelis and Palestinians. Every rally that glorifies Hamas, every attempt to downplay their crimes, directly contributes to the ongoing violence in the region.

To defend Hamas is to defend barbarism. By supporting this group, one effectively undermines any chance of peace in the region. It is essential that the international community recognize that true peace and stability cannot exist while Hamas maintains its grip on Gaza.

The Path to Peace: Ending Hamas’s Reign of Terror

The tragic story of the Bibas family is not just a personal catastrophe – it symbolizes the larger issue at hand. Hamas’s reign of terror must end, not only for the security of Israel but also for the future of Gaza and the possibility of peace in the region. The people of Gaza deserve better, and so do the victims of Hamas’s brutality.

The international community must take a firm stand. It is a moral imperative to dismantle Hamas, eradicate its terror operations, and break its stranglehold on Gaza. Without this, there can be no peace, no future, and no hope for children like Ariel and Kfir to grow up in a world free from fear. The time to act is now.