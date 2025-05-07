Hania Aamir Faces Backlash for New Instagram Account Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

Popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who enjoys a strong fan base in India, has found herself in the middle of an online storm after creating a new Instagram account accessible to Indian users. The move, which came after her original account was restricted for Indian audiences, has sparked both appreciation and backlash across social media platforms.

New Instagram Handle Sparks Controversy

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, many Pakistani celebrities, including Hania, faced Instagram restrictions in India. In response, Hania Aamir reportedly created a new public account with the username ‘naaamtousunahogaa’, which quickly went viral among Indian fans.

One post from the account read:

“Ye mere andar downfall me bhi mauj masti karne ki himmat aa kaha se rahi hai.”

However, this led to criticism from some users in Pakistan, accusing the actress of trying to “appease Indian fans” or allegedly seeking opportunities in the Indian entertainment industry.

Official Clarification from Hania Aamir’s Team

In light of the controversy, Hania’s team issued an official statement to clear the air:

“There’s a misunderstanding going around about Hania’s new account. Some people think she’s trying to reach out to India for work or fans, but that’s not true.”

The statement further added:

“Her old private account was deleted by Instagram. She simply recreated the same with a similar name. Unfortunately, it wasn’t set to private, which caused confusion. Hania’s actions are not related to any professional ambitions in India.”

Hania Aamir’s Statement on the Pahalgam Attack

It’s worth noting that Hania was one of the few Pakistani celebrities to respond empathetically to the terror attack in Pahalgam, which caused casualties and heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. In an Instagram story, she wrote:

“Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events… May we choose humanity, always.”

Her comments were widely appreciated in India but received mixed reactions in Pakistan, further fueling the online controversy.

Removed from Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’?

Amidst the backlash, reports suggest that Hania Aamir has been dropped from the cast of Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’. While the UK schedule of the film was completed last month, producers are reportedly considering reshooting her scenes with another actress. However, no official confirmation has been provided by the makers of the film yet.