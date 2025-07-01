Hanumakonda: Engineering Admission Counselling Begins for 2025–26 Academic Year

Hanumakonda: The certificate verification process for first-year engineering admissions in Telangana for the academic year 2025–26 has officially begun. The process is underway at Government Polytechnic and Arts College, Warangal, where a significant number of candidates turned up on the first day.

480 Students Complete Certificate Verification on Day One

The verification process began promptly at 9 AM, and according to Dr. Bairi Prabhakar, Principal of Government Polytechnic, it was conducted smoothly and in a well-organized manner. A total of 480 candidates successfully registered and completed verification on Day 1.

Dr. Prabhakar extended his best wishes to all students participating in TG EAPCET (MPC Stream) counselling, advising them to attend on time with all required documents to ensure a smooth process. The official counselling website is: https://tgeapcet.nic.in

Online Application, Fee Payment & Slot Booking : June 28 to July 7, 2025

: June 28 to July 7, 2025 Certificate Verification : July 1 to July 8, 2025

: July 1 to July 8, 2025 Web Option Entry : July 6 to July 10, 2025

: July 6 to July 10, 2025 Option Freezing : July 10, 2025

: July 10, 2025 Mock Seat Allotment : On or before July 13, 2025

: On or before July 13, 2025 Final Option Modification : July 14–15, 2025

: July 14–15, 2025 Provisional Seat Allotment : On or before July 18, 2025

: On or before July 18, 2025 Fee Payment & Self Reporting: July 18 to July 22, 2025

Phase 2 Counselling Schedule

Slot Booking & Fee Payment (For Fresh Candidates) : July 25, 2025

: July 25, 2025 Certificate Verification : July 26, 2025

: July 26, 2025 Web Options : July 26 to July 27, 2025

: July 26 to July 27, 2025 Provisional Seat Allotment : On or before July 30, 2025

: On or before July 30, 2025 Fee Payment & Self Reporting : July 30 to August 1, 2025

: July 30 to August 1, 2025 Physical Reporting to College: July 31 to August 2, 2025

Slot Booking & Fee Payment : August 5, 2025

: August 5, 2025 Certificate Verification : August 6, 2025

: August 6, 2025 Web Options : August 6 to August 7, 2025

: August 6 to August 7, 2025 Provisional Allotment : On or before August 10, 2025

: On or before August 10, 2025 Fee Payment & Self Reporting : August 10 to August 12, 2025

: August 10 to August 12, 2025 College Reporting (for Branch/College Changes): August 11 to August 13, 2025

Internal Sliding & Spot Admissions