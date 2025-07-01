Hanumakonda: Engineering Admission Counselling Begins for 2025–26 Academic Year
Hanumakonda: The certificate verification process for first-year engineering admissions in Telangana for the academic year 2025–26 has officially begun. The process is underway at Government Polytechnic and Arts College, Warangal, where a significant number of candidates turned up on the first day.
480 Students Complete Certificate Verification on Day One
The verification process began promptly at 9 AM, and according to Dr. Bairi Prabhakar, Principal of Government Polytechnic, it was conducted smoothly and in a well-organized manner. A total of 480 candidates successfully registered and completed verification on Day 1.
Dr. Prabhakar extended his best wishes to all students participating in TG EAPCET (MPC Stream) counselling, advising them to attend on time with all required documents to ensure a smooth process. The official counselling website is: https://tgeapcet.nic.in
Key Dates for TG EAPCET 2025 Engineering Admissions (Phase 1)
- Online Application, Fee Payment & Slot Booking: June 28 to July 7, 2025
- Certificate Verification: July 1 to July 8, 2025
- Web Option Entry: July 6 to July 10, 2025
- Option Freezing: July 10, 2025
- Mock Seat Allotment: On or before July 13, 2025
- Final Option Modification: July 14–15, 2025
- Provisional Seat Allotment: On or before July 18, 2025
- Fee Payment & Self Reporting: July 18 to July 22, 2025
Phase 2 Counselling Schedule
- Slot Booking & Fee Payment (For Fresh Candidates): July 25, 2025
- Certificate Verification: July 26, 2025
- Web Options: July 26 to July 27, 2025
- Provisional Seat Allotment: On or before July 30, 2025
- Fee Payment & Self Reporting: July 30 to August 1, 2025
- Physical Reporting to College: July 31 to August 2, 2025
Final Phase Counselling Dates
- Slot Booking & Fee Payment: August 5, 2025
- Certificate Verification: August 6, 2025
- Web Options: August 6 to August 7, 2025
- Provisional Allotment: On or before August 10, 2025
- Fee Payment & Self Reporting: August 10 to August 12, 2025
- College Reporting (for Branch/College Changes): August 11 to August 13, 2025
Internal Sliding & Spot Admissions
- Internal Sliding – Web Options: August 18 to August 19, 2025
- Provisional Allotment for Sliding: On or before August 22, 2025
- Self-Reporting & Print for Changed Branch: August 22 to August 23, 2025
- Spot Admission Guidelines: Available on the official website by August 23, 2025