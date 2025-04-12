Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Devotees Gather for Grand Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad Amidst Heavy Security

Hyderabad: In celebration of Hanuman Jayanthi on April 12, the city of Hyderabad is all set to witness a grand and spiritually charged Shobha Yatra, with thousands expected to participate. Authorities have ramped up security measures to ensure the peaceful conduct of the event, which holds great religious and cultural significance.

Significance of Hanuman Jayanthi

Hanuman Jayanthi marks the birth of Lord Hanuman, the divine monkey god born to Anjana Devi and Kesari, with blessings from Lord Shiva and infused with the power of Vayu Deva (Wind God). The name Hanuman is derived from ‘Hanu’ meaning jaw and ‘man’ meaning knowledge, symbolizing wisdom and strength.

Hanuman Shobha Yatra Route & Details

The Veer Hanuman Vijay Yatra will start from Sri Rama Mandiram in Gowliguda and culminate at the Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy Temple in Tadbund, Secunderabad. The route will pass through several key areas in the city.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand stated that around 42 sub-processions will merge into the main yatra, creating a large spiritual gathering.

Security Measures & Traffic Restrictions

To manage the massive crowds and ensure safety, around 17,000 police personnel and 3,000 officers will be deployed. The Hyderabad police have coordinated with VHP, Bajrang Dal, and other religious organizations to survey the yatra route and enforce strategic checkpoints.

Traffic Diversions and Alternate Routes

Due to the large scale of the Shobha Yatra, the city will witness major traffic restrictions in several parts. Commuters are advised to use alternate routes and follow updates shared by the Hyderabad Police on their official social media handles, including a detailed Shobha Yatra route map.

This year’s Hanuman Jayanthi is expected to draw massive participation, turning the streets of Hyderabad into vibrant hubs of devotion, chants, and colorful cultural displays.