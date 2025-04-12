Hanuman Jayanti Celebrated Across Telangana

Hyderabad: Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated with great fervour across Telangana on Saturday. Thousands of devotees participated in special pujas, rallies, and Shobha Yatras organized in various parts of the State to mark the occasion.

In Hyderabad, the main Hanuman Shobha Yatra commenced from Gowliguda and proceeded to the famous Tadband Hanuman Temple. The atmosphere was filled with chants of “Jai Hanuman” as devotees walked alongside elaborately decorated floats and idols of Lord Hanuman.

Special arrangements were made by authorities to ensure smooth conduct of the Yatra and to manage the large gatherings at temples and procession routes across the State.

In a notable moment during the celebrations, Punjab Kings IPL team co-owner Preity Zinta visited the Tadband Veeranjaneya Swamy temple. She offered special prayers at the temple early in the morning before the much-anticipated IPL match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Uppal Stadium later in the day.

Hanuman Jayanti, which commemorates the birth of Lord Hanuman, is celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm across India, and Telangana saw large-scale participation this year, reflecting the enduring faith of devotees.

