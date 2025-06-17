Harbhajan, Dhawan, Raina and Uthappa to feature in Super60 USA Legends Tournament

In a thrilling development for global cricket fans, former Indian cricket stars Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and Robin Uthappa are all set to participate in the upcoming Super60 USA Legends Tournament, scheduled from August 5 to 16, 2025.

A Reunion of World Cup Heroes

The lineup includes players from India’s historic victories —

Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina were part of the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning squad.

Robin Uthappa was a member of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team.

Shikhar Dhawan played a pivotal role in India’s 2013 Champions Trophy triumph.

Their participation marks a significant moment in cricket’s expansion into the United States.

Harbhajan Singh: “Thrilled to Be a Part of It”

Harbhajan Singh expressed his excitement, stating:

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Super60 USA Legends Tournament. It’s a unique and distinguished format that promises to bring a fresh perspective to the game.”

He emphasized the tournament’s potential to popularize cricket in a growing market like the USA.

Suresh Raina: “Proud to Play a Role in US Cricket Growth”

Raina highlighted the broader impact:

“This tournament brings together world-class talent and will play a vital role in growing the cricketing community in the US.”

Shikhar Dhawan: “Fantastic Opportunity to Engage with Fans”

Dhawan called it a “fantastic opportunity” to connect with cricket fans in a new region:

“This event has the potential to bring cricket into the mainstream in the US, paving the way for future generations.”

Robin Uthappa: “Innovation Meets Excitement”

Robin Uthappa praised the tournament’s innovative T10 format:

“It’s an excellent platform that brings a fresh appeal to the game. This format has great potential to attract new fans.”

About the Super60 USA Legends Tournament

Dates : August 5 to 16, 2025

: August 5 to 16, 2025 Format : T10 – a fast-paced, explosive version of cricket

: T10 – a fast-paced, explosive version of cricket Objective : Promote cricket in the USA with legendary international players

: Promote cricket in the USA with legendary international players Venue: Expected to be across multiple cities in the US (more details awaited)

T10 Format: The Future of Fast Cricket?

The T10 format delivers cricket in a compact, energetic, and viewer-friendly package. Matches are shorter, dynamic, and ideal for modern audiences, especially in emerging markets like the USA.