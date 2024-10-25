Harbhajan feels CSK will retain Dhoni, Gaikwad, Jadeja, Rachin, Pathirana ahead of IPL 2025 auction 

New Delhi: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels five-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will retain stalwart M.S. Dhoni, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Rachin Ravindra and pacer Matheesha Pathirana ahead of the 2025 IPL mega auction.

The veteran spinner expressed his uncertainty over Dhoni’s Indian Premier League (IPL) future but asserted that if he is available, he would be the first choice of the Chennai-based franchise.

The IPL franchises can retain a total of six players from their existing squad. This can be either via retention or by using the Right to Match (RTM) option. The six retentions/RTMs can have a maximum of five capped players (Indian & Overseas) and a maximum of 2 uncapped players.

He said, “I’m not certain if Dhoni will play or not, but if he’s available, he would certainly be the team’s first choice for retention, even if he is considered an uncapped player this season. Following him, the next pick would be Ravindra Jadeja, then Rachin Ravindra. As for the captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, he would also be a definite retention,” Harbhajan told Star Sports.

CSK captain Gaikwad finished as the second-highest run-getter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season with 583 runs including a century and four fifties. On the other hand, Jadeja and Pathirana were among wicket takers for the franchise.

“I believe these four players will be retained. Besides them, we could also see Pathirana, who is an excellent bowler, kept in the squad. And if an uncapped player is retained, there could be a surprise choice, but CSK may only retain five players. So in my view, the likely retentions — are Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Pathirana,” he added.

The auction purse for the franchises has been set at INR 120 crore for IPL 2025. The last date for the franchises to finalise their retention list is October 31.