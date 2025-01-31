India Clinch Series 3-1 as Hardik, Bishnoi Shine in Victory Over England

Hardik Pandya’s Power-Packed Knock and Bishnoi’s Brilliance Seal the Series

India sealed a dominant 3-1 series win against England after a thrilling performance in the fourth T20I. Led by a fiery half-century from Hardik Pandya (53 off 30 balls) and a disciplined bowling effort, India outplayed England in a high-pressure contest.

Hardik’s Explosive Knock Sets the Tone

Coming in at No. 7, Hardik was at his stylish and destructive best, smashing four boundaries and four sixes in his blistering innings. The Indian all-rounder showed his versatility—beginning with calculated aggression, rotating the strike, and then launching a brutal assault in the final overs. However, his innings was cut short as he attempted one big shot too many.

Supporting him was Shivam Dube, who made a strong return to the national team after a forgettable Ranji Trophy outing. He struck seven fours and two sixes, ensuring India capitalized on the death overs, adding 109 runs in the last 10 overs.

Mahmood’s Dream Spell Shakes India’s Top Order

Earlier, England’s pacer Saqib Mahmood, playing his first game of the series, made an instant impact with a sensational opening spell. He dismissed Sanju Samson (1), Tilak Varma (0), and Suryakumar Yadav (0) in his very first over, exposing India’s top-order vulnerabilities.

Samson’s woes against hard-length deliveries continued as he mistimed a short-arm pull straight into the hands of Brydon Carse.

continued as he mistimed a short-arm pull straight into the hands of Brydon Carse. Varma fell for a golden duck , trying to use the pace but edging behind.

, trying to use the pace but edging behind. Suryakumar Yadav’s poor form persisted, with England cleverly setting a short mid-wicket fielder to exploit his tendency to flick in the air.

Bishnoi, Bowlers Ensure India’s Victory

Defending a competitive total, Ravi Bishnoi led India’s bowling attack with a composed and skillful spell, taking crucial wickets at the right moments. The Indian bowlers kept England’s power hitters in check, never allowing them to build momentum.

With this win, India not only clinched the series 3-1 but also gained significant confidence heading into upcoming challenges. Hardik Pandya’s all-round abilities and Ravi Bishnoi’s growing stature as a match-winner continue to strengthen India’s T20 setup.

What’s Next?

With the series wrapped up, both teams will look ahead to the upcoming white-ball contests as they fine-tune their preparations for the T20 World Cup later this year. India, with its depth in batting and a lethal bowling attack, will be aiming to maintain its dominant run in international cricket.