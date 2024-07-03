Hardik Pandya becomes joint new top-ranked all-rounder in ICC Men’s T20I rankings

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya’s impressive show in India’s triumphant 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup campaign has seen him become the top-ranked all-rounder in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Rankings update on Wednesday.

Pandya has risen two places to go level with Sri Lanka’s leg-spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga as the top-ranked men’s T20I all-rounder, the first time a player from India has achieved this landmark.

He made impactful cameos lower down the order with 144 runs at a strike-rate of over 150, including an unbeaten 27-ball fifty against Bangladesh at Antigua.

He also took 11 wickets with the ball and made a big contribution in the final by taking out Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, as well as defending 16 runs in a tense final over to help India win the T20 World Cup title for the second time.

Fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who won the Player of the Tournament award at the T20 World Cup for his scintillating 15 wickets, moved up by 12 spots to be at 12th place, his highest position since the end of 2020.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav entered the top ten of the bowling rankings, moving up by three spots to joint-eighth. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has moved up by four spots to a career-best No.13 after topping the wickets chart at the T20 World Cup with 17 scalps.

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi moved up by five positions to reach the top 15 in bowlers’ rankings. Anrich Nortje rose up by seven places to a career-best second spot to go just behind top-ranked Adil Rashid with 675 rating points.

Other movements in the top 10 of the men’s T20I all-rounder rankings include Marcus Stoinis, Sikandar Raza, Shakib Al Hasan and Liam Livingstone rising up by one spot, while Mohammad Nabi moved back by four spots to go out of the top five.