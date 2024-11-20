Hardik reclaims No.1 T20I all-rounder spot; Tilak Varma soars into top 10

Dubai: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Men’s T20I All-Rounder Rankings. Meanwhile, rising star Tilak Varma has made a meteoric rise into the top 10 batters as the ICC released the latest rankings updates on Wednesday.

Pandya’s consistent performances during India’s 3-1 series win in South Africa have earned him accolades. His unbeaten 39 in the second T20I stabilised India’s innings, while his economical spell of 1/8 in three overs during the decisive fourth game was pivotal in sealing the series. This marks Pandya’s second stint as the No. 1 T20I all-rounder, having previously achieved the ranking after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Tilak, India’s Player of the Series, was another standout. The young batter scored two centuries and amassed 280 runs across the series, vaulting him 69 spots to third in the T20I batting rankings. He is now India’s highest-ranked T20I batter, surpassing skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who dropped to fourth place.

Sanju Samson, another consistent performer for India, climbed 17 places to secure the 22nd spot among T20I batters after scoring two centuries in the same series.

The rankings update also saw gains for South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs (23rd) and Heinrich Klaasen (59th). There are also gains on the list for T20I batters for Sri Lanka right-hander Kusal Mendis (up three spots to equal 12th) and West Indies hard-hitter Shai Hope (up 16 places to 21st), while versatile Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis improves 10 spots to 45th following his recent half-century against Pakistan.

In the bowling department, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh reached a career-high ninth place, while Australia’s Adam Zampa (up five places to 5th) and Nathan Ellis (up one place to 11th) made notable progress.

The latest rankings also reflected Sri Lanka’s dominance in their ODI series against New Zealand. Spinner Maheesh Theekshana broke into the top six bowlers, while batters Kusal Mendis (up three places to 12th) and Avishka Fernando (up five runs to 62nd) made significant strides. For New Zealand, Will Young’s consistent performances moved him up 12 spots to 22nd.