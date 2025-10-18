Telangana

Harish Rao Accuses Congress and BJP of Betraying BCs, Urges Real Fight for Reservation Hike

Former Minister and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao lashed out at the Congress and BJP, accusing them of displaying 'hypocritical love' towards backward classes (BCs).

18 October 2025
Hyderabad: Former Minister and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao lashed out at the Congress and BJP, accusing them of displaying ‘hypocritical love’ towards backward classes (BCs). Both the parties, despite holding power at the Center and in the State, have failed to enhance BC reservations or conduct a BC census, he remarked.

Rao reminded that former CM KCR was the only leader to demand a BC ministry at the Center and had twice sent Assembly resolutions for increasing the reservations. He questioned why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or BJP MPs had not pushed for a Constitutional amendment to raise the BC quotas.

“The BRS will support any party that genuinely brings the BC Bill in Parliament. Stop street dramas and fight in Delhi”, Harish Rao asserted.

Tags
