News

Harish Rao Alleges Congress Involved in Fake Voter ID Scam Ahead of Jubilee Hills By-Election

On Monday, Harish Rao met with Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj Sudharshan Reddy and lodged a formal complaint regarding the alleged irregularities.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf10 November 2025 - 17:10
Harish Rao Alleges Congress Involved in Fake Voter ID Scam Ahead of Jubilee Hills By-Election
Harish Rao Alleges Congress Involved in Fake Voter ID Scam Ahead of Jubilee Hills By-Election

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator from Siddipet, T. Harish Rao, has accused the Congress party of being involved in the creation of fake voter ID cards ahead of the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election.

On Monday, Harish Rao met with Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj Sudharshan Reddy and lodged a formal complaint regarding the alleged irregularities.

Also Read: Mohammad Azharuddin Expresses Gratitude to CM Revanth Reddy, Pledges Service to Minorities and Youth

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the senior BRS leader expressed concern over how such activities could occur under the watch of election authorities and law enforcement.

“We have submitted clear evidence to the Chief Electoral Officer. He assured us that an inquiry will be conducted, and if any irregularities are found, he will personally look into the matter,” Rao said.

He questioned the role of officials and the police, asking how fake voter IDs could have been distributed without their notice. Rao urged the Election Commission to take immediate and strict action to maintain transparency and protect the integrity of the electoral process.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf10 November 2025 - 17:10
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button