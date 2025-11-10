Harish Rao Alleges Congress Involved in Fake Voter ID Scam Ahead of Jubilee Hills By-Election

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator from Siddipet, T. Harish Rao, has accused the Congress party of being involved in the creation of fake voter ID cards ahead of the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election.

On Monday, Harish Rao met with Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj Sudharshan Reddy and lodged a formal complaint regarding the alleged irregularities.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the senior BRS leader expressed concern over how such activities could occur under the watch of election authorities and law enforcement.

“We have submitted clear evidence to the Chief Electoral Officer. He assured us that an inquiry will be conducted, and if any irregularities are found, he will personally look into the matter,” Rao said.

He questioned the role of officials and the police, asking how fake voter IDs could have been distributed without their notice. Rao urged the Election Commission to take immediate and strict action to maintain transparency and protect the integrity of the electoral process.