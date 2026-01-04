Congress Betraying Telangana’s Water Rights: Harish Rao Alleges Historic Injustice Over Krishna River

Hyderabad: Former minister and BRS MLA T. Harish Rao on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, accusing it of a historic and ongoing betrayal of Telangana’s water rights, particularly in the Krishna River basin. He alleged that the present government is compromising the state’s future by reviving old and unequal water-sharing arrangements.

PowerPoint Presentation at Telangana Bhavan

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan, Harish Rao made a detailed presentation titled “River Waters and Congress Betrayals”. He claimed that decisions taken during the undivided Andhra Pradesh era, and now repeated under the Congress rule, have caused irreversible damage to Telangana’s interests.

Unequal Krishna Water Allocation

Harish Rao highlighted that:

68% of the Krishna River basin lies in Telangana

Yet the state receives only 34% (299 TMCft) of Krishna water

of Krishna water Andhra Pradesh, with 32% basin area, gets 66% (512 TMCft)

He described this 66:34 formula as a legacy of Congress policies that existed even before state bifurcation.

Allegations Against Revanth Reddy Government

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress government led by Revanth Reddy is yielding to Andhra Pradesh leadership and reversing Telangana’s gains.

Harish Rao rejected the Chief Minister’s claim that the previous BRS government accepted the 299 TMCft allocation, stating that:

The BRS had clearly termed the arrangement temporary

The current government restored the old formula through policy choices

He accused the Chief Minister of misleading the Assembly and said such actions have pushed Telangana back into drought, farmer distress, and migration.

Post-Bifurcation Injustice Continues

According to Harish Rao, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act failed to ensure fair redistribution of Krishna waters under Section 3, leaving Telangana disadvantaged even after bifurcation.

He said projects such as:

Palamuru–Rangareddy

Dindi

SLBC

were sidelined, forcing Telangana into prolonged legal and tribunal battles for its rightful share.

BRS Record on Irrigation Highlighted

Recalling the period between 2014 and 2023, Harish Rao said Telangana made major irrigation progress under former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

Key Achievements Claimed by BRS

17.24 lakh acres of new ayacut created in 9.5 years

of new ayacut created in 9.5 years Average of 1.8 lakh acres per year , far higher than 2004–2014

, far higher than 2004–2014 Stabilised ayacut increased 35 times compared to the Congress era

compared to the Congress era Central approvals secured for 933 TMCft of Godavari water

Lowest-Ever Krishna Water Use Under Congress?

Harish Rao alleged that under the current Congress government:

Andhra Pradesh used over 71% of Krishna water in 2024–25

of Krishna water in 2024–25 Telangana’s share dropped to 28.49%, the lowest historically

He also criticised the transfer of Krishna projects to the KRMB, calling it a surrender of Telangana’s rights and dignity.

Demand for Fair Water Sharing

The BRS leader said his party consistently demanded a 50:50 provisional allocation and a tribunal-based resolution. However, he alleged that Congress has reverted to the 66:34 formula, undermining Telangana’s long-term water security.

