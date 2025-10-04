Harish Rao, Sudheer Reddy Console Family of Dallas Shooting Victim Chandrashekhar

Hyderabad: Former minister T. Harish Rao, along with LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy, on Sunday visited the residence of Polle Chandrashekhar, the 27-year-old youth from Teachers Colony in B.N. Reddy Nagar who was tragically killed in a shooting incident in Dallas, Texas.

The leaders met with the grieving family members and expressed deep condolences over the untimely loss. They assured the bereaved parents and relatives that both the government and the party would stand by them in this difficult hour.

Speaking to the family, Harish Rao and Sudheer Reddy promised to extend complete support, including assistance in bringing Chandrashekhar’s mortal remains back to India. They also emphasized that necessary help would be provided to the family to cope with the crisis.

The visit brought some comfort to the devastated family, who are still reeling from the sudden and shocking loss of their son, who had gone abroad with hopes of building a better future.