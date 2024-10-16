Harish Rao exposes Govt’s RRR mismanagement

Hyderabad: Former minister and MLA Harish Rao has expressed his concerns over the government’s failure to deliver on its promises, focusing on the burden being placed on the people of Telangana due to the mismanagement of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project.

During an informal chit chat with media persons at Telangana Bhavan here on Wednesday, Harish Rao pointed out that the plan for the RRR was initially laid out during the BRS government, with the northern and southern sections separately planned.

The 158-kilometer northern section was sent to the central government and received approval. Both the central and State governments agreed to equally share the land acquisition costs under Section 3A,” he explained.

However, there have been significant delays in land acquisition, even though a notification was issued 10 months ago. “There has been no progress, and the farmers who are supposed to be compensated are still waiting. The work on the northern section hasn’t moved forward. This delay is unacceptable, and we demand immediate action,” he urged.

Harish Rao also raised concerns about the sudden changes in the alignment of the southern part of RRR, which, he believes, were made to benefit a few influential people who own land in the region. “By altering the alignment, the length of the road increased from 182 kilometers to 198 kilometers, and this change is something the central government won’t accept. These alterations clearly favour certain individuals at the expense of the State,” he remarked.

The BRS MLA further criticised the State government’s decision to take on the construction of the RRR, which would place a Rs.20,000 crore burden on the State.

This is an enormous burden on the people of Telangana. Why is the State government taking on this project when the central government is ready to handle it? These only benefits contractors and influential individual, while ordinary people bear the costs,” Harish Rao added.

The BRS MLA also criticised the government for its negligence in releasing ACDP (Assembly Constituency Development Program) funds.

Similarly, the government promised Rs.15,000 under the Rythu Bharosa (farmer support) scheme, but even the existing Rs.10,000 has been withheld.

Harish Rao expressed disappointment over the government’s handling of the KCR Kit scheme as well, where they had promised a better kit but ended up taking away even the existing provisions.

Harish Rao questioned whether this is the kind of “change” the government promised, pointing out that many of the existing schemes have been reduced or discontinued. “They promised sheep distribution, but that has also been stopped. Even the cheques related to the second phase of sheep distribution have been returned. are this the change people expected?” he asked.