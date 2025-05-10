Harish Rao Shows Solidarity with Indian Soldiers at Malla Reddy Health City Event

Hyderabad: In a powerful message of unity and national pride, BRS senior leader and former minister T Harish Rao attended a solidarity event for Indian soldiers at Malla Reddy Health City, Suraram, highlighting the nation’s collective responsibility in supporting its armed forces.

“Borders Represent the Nation’s Future”: Harish Rao

During the event, Harish Rao paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers, stating,

“Borders are not just geographical boundaries. They represent the safety and future of our country. Our soldiers fight to protect them, and it is our responsibility to stand by them.”

He urged citizens, especially the youth, to stay vigilant and prepared to contribute during times of national need.

Condemns Terrorism, Cites Mumbai Attack and Global Threats

Condemning cross-border terrorism, Harish Rao referenced the 2008 Mumbai Taj attack and the continuing terrorist threats originating from Pakistan.

“We have endured enough. India’s security must now be our top priority,” he said.

Malla Reddy Health University Pledges Medical Support for Soldiers

In a heartening move, Malla Reddy Health University pledged full medical support to armed forces personnel. Rao commended this initiative, emphasizing the role of civilian support in national defence, including blood donation drives and healthcare assistance.

“Protecting Soldier Families Is a Civic Duty”

Rao concluded by calling upon citizens to also support the families of soldiers, not just through words, but through action.

“We may not be on the battlefield but ensuring that our soldiers receive necessary medical care and support is a duty every citizen must uphold.”