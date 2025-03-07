Harish Rao Slams Congress and BJP Over Telangana’s Water Crisis

Hyderabad: Former Minister and senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T Harish Rao has accused the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of remaining passive while Andhra Pradesh allegedly diverts Telangana’s rightful share of Krishna and Godavari River waters.

He criticized Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and BJP leaders, including Union Ministers, for failing to take any decisive action against this water exploitation.

Andhra Pradesh Allegedly Diverting Telangana’s Water

Harish Rao alleged that Andhra Pradesh has been illegally diverting 200 TMC of Krishna water through the Banakacherla regulator while the Telangana government remains silent.

“Why is Revanth Reddy not raising his voice while Andhra Pradesh openly claims it is redirecting Godavari floodwater? Why is Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Irrigation Minister, not taking steps to stop this blatant water theft?” questioned Harish Rao.

He further pointed out that Andhra Pradesh has been drawing approximately 10,000 cusecs per day from the Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal for the last three months without any pushback from Telangana’s leadership.

Harish Rao Accuses Political Nexus Between Congress, BJP, and Chandrababu Naidu

The former Minister strongly criticized the Congress and BJP, alleging a corrupt alliance between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, and BJP leaders. He accused them of deliberately allowing Telangana’s water resources to be exploited for political gain.

“Do Telangana MPs lack the courage to stand up to Chandrababu Naidu? How long will they deceive the people of Telangana while precious water is illegally diverted? The Congress-BJP leadership is proving disastrous for Telangana’s water security, and only BRS is fighting to safeguard the state’s rightful share,” Harish Rao stated.

Drinking Water Crisis Worsens in Telangana

Harish Rao also highlighted the deteriorating drinking water crisis in several districts, particularly in Chintakarra village of Adilabad. He blamed the Congress-led government for failing to sustain Mission Bhagiratha, a flagship program initiated by the BRS government to provide safe drinking water to every household.

“People in remote areas are once again facing severe water shortages, similar to the pre-Telangana formation era. Villagers are being forced to fetch water from wells and streams due to the failure of the Congress government,” he added.

BRS Demands Immediate Action

Reiterating his party’s commitment to protecting Telangana’s water resources, Harish Rao demanded immediate intervention from the state government to prevent Andhra Pradesh from illegally utilizing Krishna and Godavari waters. He urged the ruling Congress party to take a firm stand and fight for the state’s rights.

BRS leaders have warned that if the government fails to act, they will launch statewide protests to safeguard Telangana’s water resources. Harish Rao called on Telangana citizens to remain vigilant and hold the government accountable for ensuring the state’s water security.

With the ongoing political tussle over water rights, the issue is expected to remain a focal point in Telangana’s political landscape in the coming months. Whether the Congress government will take action or continue to remain silent remains to be seen.