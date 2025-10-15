Harish Rao Slams Congress and BJP, Urges Voters to Back Maganti Sunitha in Jubilee Hills By-Election

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao launched a sharp political attack on both Congress and BJP, accusing the national parties of sidelining Telangana’s interests. Speaking at Telangana Bhavan, where over 200 BJP leaders and workers from the Jubilee Hills constituency joined the BRS, Harish Rao said the people have become fully aware of the “double standards and hollow promises” of the two parties.

Describing Congress and BJP as “two sides of the same coin,” he said both have historically ignored the state’s needs. “Only BRS has consistently defended Telangana’s rights and raised the voice of the people,” he added.

Harish Rao also criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of forcibly demolishing homes of the poor under the HYDRAA campaign, while safeguarding the properties of wealthy Congress leaders. “If this is Rahul Gandhi’s so-called love shop, it is built on the suffering of poor people deprived of shelter,” he said.

The BRS leader further raised concerns about alleged vote rigging in the Jubilee Hills by-election, claiming over 20,000 fake votes were cast. He questioned Rahul Gandhi’s silence on his party’s corruption in Telangana while highlighting vote theft issues in Bihar.

Targeting the BJP, Harish Rao said the Modi government has “completely neglected Telangana.” He cited the Centre’s support for the illegal Banakacharla project in Andhra Pradesh, the denial of new medical colleges in Telangana, and insufficient funds for the Godavari Pushkaralu festival as examples of discriminatory treatment.

Highlighting the achievements of BRS under K Chandrashekhar Rao, the senior MLA said the party has strengthened Telangana’s brand image while benefiting citizens. “KCR honoured women through the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme, respected senior citizens through Asara pensions, and ensured the safety of girls through SHE teams. Congress, on the other hand, has only brought sorrow and disruption,” he stated.

Urging voters to support Maganti Sunitha, widow of the late MLA Maganti Gopinath, Harish Rao said her victory would pay tribute to a leader who served Jubilee Hills selflessly. He expressed confidence that the people would show both Congress and BJP their place in the upcoming by-election.