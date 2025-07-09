Harish Rao Slams Congress at Minority Meeting, Accuses Revanth Reddy Govt of Betraying Minorities

Hyderabad – Senior BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao came down heavily on the Congress government during his address at a Minority Meeting held at Telangana Bhavan, targeting CM Revanth Reddy for failing to deliver on electoral promises made to minority communities.

“Telangana Now Looks Towards Jubilee Hills”

In a pointed remark, Harish Rao said, “Telangana’s society is now looking towards Jubilee Hills”, indicating a shift in the public’s attention toward elite politics and betrayal of grassroots promises. He claimed that the Congress government had not fulfilled a single promise made to the people during the elections and warned that the public was ready to “teach it a lesson”.

KCR’s Era Was Better for Minorities, Says Harish Rao

Harish Rao praised the former CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao, stating that minorities were happier and more respected during his tenure. He highlighted schemes such as:

Shaadi Mubarak

KCR Kits

Establishment of Minority Educational Institutions

Introduction of English Medium Education

Honorariums for Imams and Muezzins

He added that Telangana under KCR became the first state in India to officially recognize and honor religious clerics with stipends and that KCR gave “Ramzan gifts” to Muslim brothers, preserving their dignity.

“Congress Made Big Promises, Delivered Nothing”

Harish Rao reminded the public of the promises made by Congress during the election campaign:

Sub-plan for minorities

₹4,000 crore budget for minority welfare

Increasing stipends for imams and muezzins from ₹5,000 to ₹12,000

₹25 lakh scholarship for overseas education

He questioned, “Have they fulfilled even one of these promises?”

“Where Are Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka Now?”

He also criticized the Congress leadership, asking, “Where are Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi after elections?” – alleging that they had misled Telangana society by propping up Revanth Reddy.

“Congress Cancelled Schemes, Gave Nothing in Return”

Harish Rao accused the Revanth Reddy-led government of discontinuing key welfare schemes, including:

Ramzan gift packs

KCR Kits

Fee reimbursement

Overseas scholarships

He pointed out that while the Congress promised ₹4,000 crore for minorities, it had only allocated ₹1,000 crore. “Even Shaadi Mubarak has been stalled,” he claimed, despite KCR having supported over 1.12 lakh minority girls through the scheme.

“20 Months, Still No Minority Minister”

Highlighting underrepresentation, Rao questioned why the Revanth Reddy government had not appointed even one minority minister even after 20 months in power and two cabinet expansions. He recalled how KCR had Mahmood Ali sworn in alongside him, showing his commitment to inclusive governance.

“KCR gave minorities not just cabinet berths but also departments of significance,” he said.

Call to Action: “BRS Deserves a Comeback”

Concluding his speech, Harish Rao urged minority communities to recognize the false promises of Congress and support the return of the BRS party to power. “It’s time to repay deceit with justice,” he declared.