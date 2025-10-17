Harish Rao Slams Congress Govt for Victory Celebrations, Questions 23-Month Achievements

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Friday questioned the Congress government’s decision to organize victory celebrations, by asking, “What has the Congress government achieved in these 23 months of rule that warrants such celebrations?”

Addressing newsmen at Telangana Bhavan, Rao alleged that the Revanth government had failed to deliver on six guarantees and 420 promises made during the last Assembly elections. “Will they celebrate for denying pensions to senior citizens? For women still waiting for the Rs. 2,500 per month payment? For neglecting Rythu Bandhu, non-implementation of loan waivers, and jobs to unemployed youth?” he asked.

Rao further criticized the government for its shortcomings in sectors like education and social welfare, stating, “There is no section of the society that the Congress government has not let down”. He reiterated that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) stands by investors, industrialists, real estate traders, and the poor, assuring, “If the government bothers you, bring it to our attention. We will protect you.

The doors of Telangana Bhavan are always open.”