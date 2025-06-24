Harish Rao Slams Congress Government, Demands Apology for Failing Telangana Farmers

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao has launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Telangana government, accusing it of betraying farmers under the guise of the ‘Rythu Bharosa’ scheme. Ahead of the upcoming local body elections, Harish Rao demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy apologize to the farmers for “19 months of negligence and broken promises.”

“Promised ₹15,000 per Acre, Delivered Only ₹12,000”: Harish Rao

Speaking at a press conference, Harish Rao alleged that the Congress party promised ₹15,000 per acre to farmers during elections but delivered only ₹12,000, which he termed a “clear betrayal.” He called the move an election gimmick, aimed only at misleading farmers before local polls.

“Skipped Rythu Bharosa for Two Seasons, Now Celebrating?” Questions Rao

Harish Rao sharply criticized the government for skipping Rythu Bharosa payments during both the Kharif and Rabi seasons and questioned the logic behind celebrating ‘Vijayotsavam’ (Victory Celebrations). “Is it a victory to cheat farmers and push them into crisis?” he asked.

Congress Government Accused of Failing on All Farmer-Related Promises

Harish Rao listed multiple unfulfilled promises made by the Congress, including:

No Rythu Bharosa for tenant farmers or farm laborers

for tenant farmers or farm laborers Failure to implement loan waivers

Limiting crop bonus only to fine rice (Sanna Rakalu)

only to fine rice (Sanna Rakalu) Delay in Rs 1200 crore bonus payments

Irregularities in crop insurance schemes

Filing false cases against farmers

against farmers Not constructing new check dams or filling lakes

or filling Poor procurement and delays in supplying Jowar and Castor seeds

Ignoring the Warangal Farmer Declaration

511 farmer suicides reported under Congress rule

“From Farmer Welfare to Farmer Crisis”: BRS vs Congress Governance

Rao contrasted the current administration with the previous BRS rule, stating that under KCR, farmers had stability, regular support through Rythu Bandhu, and no widespread unrest. He accused the Congress of turning Telangana into a “farmer crisis state” in just 19 months.

“Stop the Gimmicks, Start Delivering on Promises,” Says Harish Rao

Asserting that the farmers are no longer fooled by “cheap election stunts,” Rao said, “If you truly care about the farmers, don’t hold celebrations — offer apologies. Implement the promises you made during your campaign.”