Harish Rao Slams Congress Govt for Delaying Basti Dawakhana Staff Salaries, Cites Medicine Shortages

Hyderabad: Former minister and BRS MLA T. Harish Rao criticized the Congress government for failing to disburse salaries owed to staff members of Basti Dawakhanas, institutions recognized as exemplary for providing accessible medical services and urban public healthcare.

He urged the State government to ensure the prompt payment of outstanding wages for doctors, nurses, and other personnel, in addition to addressing an approximate ₹1,400 crore owed to private hospitals under the Aarogyasri scheme.

Harish Rao visited the Old Lingampalli Basti Dawakhana in the Serlingampalli constituency on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he disclosed that personnel, including physicians at the facility, had not received their salaries for six months, leaving nurses and support staff in dire financial situations.

“The Congress government asserts that salaries will be disbursed on the first of each month. However, under current conditions, even basic medications are unavailable. Out of 110 prescribed medications, only 60 are in stock, compelling patients to buy their medications externally,” he stated.

Harish Rao highlighted that essential reagents for significant tests, such as B12 and D3, are currently not available, compelling patients to seek assistance from private diagnostic centers. “The Chief Minister has not taken the initiative to ensure that staff receive their salaries. Tragically, in his own constituency, a life was lost due to the delayed arrival of the 108 ambulance,” he remarked.

Harish Rao further criticized the Congress government for prioritizing revenue from alcohol over public health, asserting that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy seems more concerned with increasing liquor shop tenders than enhancing basic hospital amenities.