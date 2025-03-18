Telangana: Harish Rao Slams Congress Govt for Dodging Questions in Assembly

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao has accused the Congress government of avoiding crucial discussions in the Telangana Assembly. He alleged that the government abruptly canceled today’s session to evade answering pressing questions.

Speaking to the media in the Assembly lobby, Harish Rao stated that they had formally objected to this issue before the Assembly Speaker and Secretary. He criticized the government for allegedly mortgaging HUDA lands to raise ₹20,000 crore in loans. He further claimed that the government was planning to borrow ₹10,000 crore each from TSIIC, HMWSSB, and GHMC properties, adding up to a total loan burden of ₹50,000 crore.

Failure in Paddy Procurement & Farmer Support

Harish Rao strongly criticized the government’s failure in paddy procurement and financial support for farmers. He claimed that during the BRS regime, they procured 70 lakh metric tons of paddy, while the Congress government has only managed 52 lakh metric tons so far. Additionally, while BRS procured 54 lakh metric tons of fine paddy, the Congress has only procured 24 lakh metric tons.

He also alleged that:

Rythu Bharosa benefits for the Yasangi season had not been distributed to farmers.

benefits for the had not been distributed to farmers. Crops were withering in Warangal, Mallanna Sagar, and Dubakka due to mismanagement of irrigation projects.

due to mismanagement of irrigation projects. Farmers were still waiting for loan waivers, with nearly 50% of beneficiaries yet to receive funds.

Andhra Water Dispute & Government Inaction

Harish Rao accused the Congress government of failing to prevent Andhra Pradesh from diverting Telangana’s water, which he said was affecting Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda districts.

He concluded by saying that the Congress government canceled today’s Assembly session to avoid accountability. “They are afraid to answer our questions, and this is an assault on democratic principles,” he stated.