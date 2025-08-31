Harish Rao Slams Congress: “No LRS, No Congress Future in Telangana”

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BRS party MLA Harish Rao have said that the situation of ‘No LRS, No Congress would definitely come in the future in the state. Harish Rao spoke on the occasion of the Congress government introducing a bill in the assembly for the formation of new municipalities in Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the municipal department was with the CM. He said that it was not important how many municipalities were formed, but it was important how many municipalities were developed. “Are we giving funds or not..? We should think about it. There is no money even for fogging. During the BRS regime, we gave money to the municipalities under urban development every month. This government did not give funds after it came,” he alleged. Harish Rao said that the state Finance Commission was not giving money because the elections had not been held.

“We brought the LRS GO, and we said in the GO that some of the money received through the LRS would be allocated for the development of the municipalities. But this Congress government should tell us when the LRS money collected by it will be given to the municipalities? Harish Rao demanded that the amount of money received should be revealed.

He alleged that the state government was not even giving the money coming through the stamps and registration department. “How else should the municipalities run? We should think about what the situation is. There are no municipal commissioners, engineers, or sanitary inspectors. Grant posts in accordance with the new municipalities. We are requesting that job recruitment be carried out,” demanded Harish Rao. Noting that former CM KCR sanctioned Rs. 50 crore under SDF to Patancheru, Sangareddy, and Zaheerabad, he alleged that the state government canceled all that money.