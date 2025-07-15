Harish Rao Slams Telangana Govt Over 93 Student Deaths in Gurukul Schools

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao has raised serious concerns over the deteriorating safety, hygiene, and nutrition standards in Telangana’s Gurukul residential schools, following a string of disturbing incidents including student deaths, suicides, and food poisoning.

Harish Rao Questions Government on 93 Student Deaths in 20 Months

In a strongly worded post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Harish Rao accused the Congress-led state government of failing to act despite multiple tragedies. He highlighted that 93 students have allegedly died over the last 20 months, and demanded to know who would take responsibility.

“Revanth Reddy had promised personal oversight to improve Gurukul conditions. What has been done?” Rao asked.

Tragic Incidents Spark Panic Across Telangana Gurukuls

Recent months have seen several alarming incidents across Telangana:

A student died at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Boys Gurukul , Karunapuram, Hanamkonda

, Karunapuram, Hanamkonda A girl student committed suicide at BC Girls Gurukul , Tupranpeta, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

at , Tupranpeta, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri 15 students hospitalised due to food poisoning at ST Girls Gurukul , Devarakonda, Nalgonda

due to food poisoning at , Devarakonda, Nalgonda Students at BC Gurukul, Shamirpet protested after being served insect-infested food

These incidents have shaken parents’ trust and drawn widespread criticism from opposition parties.

BRS Alleges Neglect of Marginalised Students in Congress Rule

Harish Rao accused the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government of neglecting the education and welfare of BC, SC, and ST children, who make up the majority in Gurukul institutions.

He contrasted the current situation with the BRS government’s tenure, claiming Gurukuls were previously considered national models for residential education.

“The students are being fed half-cooked rice, watery sambar, and poor-quality dal. Even basic items like eggs and fruits are missing,” he said.

“Where Is the Green Channel?” – Rao Demands Mess Dues and Food Quality Fix

Harish Rao also criticized the government for not implementing the promised green channel to clear mess dues of Gurukuls. Contractors, not receiving payments, have reportedly stopped supplying essential food items.

The lack of nutritious food, coupled with poor hygiene and inadequate facilities, is allegedly pushing vulnerable students to mental distress, even leading to suicides.

Harish Rao Demands Urgent Action to Prevent Further Tragedies

The BRS leader made a strong appeal to the Telangana government to:

Immediately clear pending dues

Ensure hygienic, nutritious food

Improve hostel conditions

Establish accountability mechanisms

Prevent further suicides among students