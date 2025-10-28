Former Minister Harish Rao’s Father Passes Away in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A pall of sorrow has descended over Telangana’s political and social circles following the passing of former minister and Siddipet BRS MLA T. Harish Rao’s father, Taniro Satyanarayana Rao, who breathed his last on Tuesday morning after battling age-related health complications.

According to family members, Satyanarayana Rao had been ailing for some time. A native of Kothapally village in Karimnagar district, he was widely respected for his simplicity, kindness, and lifelong commitment to public service. News of his demise cast a deep gloom over his hometown, where residents remembered him as a man of humility and integrity.

His mortal remains have been placed at Harish Rao’s residence in Kokapet, allowing relatives, well-wishers, and political leaders to pay their final respects. The last rites are scheduled to be performed on Tuesday afternoon at the Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Film Nagar.

Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum. BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao, working president K.T. Rama Rao, and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy were among the many who expressed their grief and solidarity with the bereaved family.

Expressing deep sorrow, K. Chandrashekhar Rao—who shared a familial bond with the deceased as his brother-in-law and the husband of his seventh sister, Lakshmi—spoke with Harish Rao over the phone and conveyed his condolences. He prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and said he would personally visit the family to offer his respects.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in his message, extended heartfelt condolences to Harish Rao and his family, praying for strength and comfort in their hour of grief.

Later in the day, K.T. Rama Rao visited Harish Rao’s residence in Kokapet, offered floral tributes, and consoled the family. As a mark of respect to the late Satyanarayana Rao, he announced the suspension of all BRS programmes and Jubilee Hills by-election campaigning.

Among those who paid their respects were Assembly Speaker Gadam Prasad, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, D. Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and BRS leaders G. Jagadish Reddy, S. Niranjan Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and P. Sidda Reddy.

Since morning, a steady stream of supporters, party workers, and admirers have been gathering at Harish Rao’s home to express their condolences and stand with the grieving family during this difficult time.