Harish Rao Slams Revanth Reddy for Burdening Citizens with Liquor Taxes, Demands Neera Shops Promotion

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Friday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of placing an additional tax burden on citizens by filling the state exchequer through liquor sales. Rao demanded that the government immediately halt its plans to establish microbreweries across Telangana and instead promote Neera shops, which he said are healthier for the public and beneficial for the Gour community.

Speaking in a statement, Harish Rao criticized the Congress government’s performance during its 22 months in power. He said that while welfare schemes introduced under the previous BRS government were being curtailed, taxes and liquor prices were increased. “Six guarantees or 420 promises, yet nothing has reached the public. Instead, the government has doubled liquor revenue by raising shop application fees,” he claimed.

Rao further accused the government of reneging on its pre-election promise to abolish ballot shops. He added that officials were being pressured through memos to meet liquor sales targets, creating hardships for residents, particularly women in rural areas.

Highlighting the push for microbreweries in every town, Harish Rao warned that the government was attempting to turn Telangana into a “land of alcoholics.” He also pointed to a double standard by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who had promised a liquor ban during the election campaign but, after coming to power, began encouraging microbreweries and low-quality liquor brands. According to Rao, hundreds of new liquor brands have been allowed recklessly, posing a threat to public health.

Harish Rao also accused the Congress government of neglecting the Gour community. He noted that former Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao had denied a 15% quota to the community in liquor shops, while Neera shops were being closed. He added that the government had failed to release accidental insurance premiums for the community, a scheme that had been implemented under the BRS administration.

Criticizing Revanth Reddy, Harish Rao said, “He is a U-turn CM. He had promised one tola gold, Rs 2,500 allowances to women, and relief to farmers, but now only belt shops and microbreweries are being promoted.” He demanded that the government immediately withdraw its liquor-focused policies.