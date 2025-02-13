Harmanpreet Credits WPL for Improving Batters’ Strike Rate in Domestic Season

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has credited the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for the improvement in the strike rates of batters across the ongoing 2024/25 domestic season.

With the third edition of the WPL set to begin on February 14, Harmanpreet believes that the five-team tournament has played a significant role in shaping the aggressive strokeplay seen in domestic cricket.

As the WPL franchises prepare for another season, players have exhibited more expressive batting, leading to a noticeable shift towards attacking cricket. Harmanpreet noted that the WPL has set a benchmark for players, encouraging them to enhance their strike rates and power-hitting abilities.

Also Read: Power Cuts Resurface in Delhi After BJP’s Victory, Claims Atishi

WPL’s Impact on Batting Approaches

“One thing was very clear – if we talk about our domestic cricket this season, the strike rate of all the batters was much better. That (WPL) was the only reason. There were more than 300 runs in domestic (games) and everyone was batting with a very good approach,” Harmanpreet explained. “So I think the domestic cricketers saw one thing from WPL: if they want to participate in this competition, they really need to work hard on their strike rate and power-hitting ability.”

Harmanpreet’s assessment is further validated by a thrilling match from the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy quarter-final, where Bengal chased down an incredible target set by Haryana. Shafali Verma scored a blistering 197, but Bengal, led by Tanusree Sarkar’s 113 off 83 balls, completed the chase, setting a new record for the highest successful chase in women’s List A cricket.

Focus on Power-Hitting and Fielding

Harmanpreet also pointed out that WPL has positively influenced cricketers by pushing them to develop key skills such as power-hitting and fielding. “Our cricketers are working on that. Power-hitting ability and fielding, I think there are a lot of areas they are trying to improve every season, so that is a very good thing,” she added.

MI to Begin WPL 2025 Season

Mumbai Indians, the champions of WPL 2023, will kick off their 2025 season against the Delhi Capitals on February 15 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. Following that, MI will play their remaining matches in Bengaluru, Lucknow, and their home venue in Mumbai.