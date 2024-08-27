Harmanpreet to lead India in Women’s T20 World Cup

Harmanpreet to lead tried and tested bunch at T20 World Cup as India look to end title drought (Eds: Updating with more inputs)

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) India on Tuesday named a tried and tested squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, hoping the experienced bunch takes the team to an elusive ICC trophy.

Barring Uma Chetry, all the squad members who were part of an unsuccessful Asia Cup campaign in July have been retained for the marquee event beginning in the UAE from October 3.

The competition was shifted to the UAE from Bangladesh following unrest in the South Asian nation owing to a students’ protest.

Spin all-rounder Shreyanka Patil and top-order batter Yastika Bhatia have been included in the squad subject to fitness. Shreyanka had fractured her finger during the Asia Cup game against Pakistan while Bhatia is recovering from a knee injury.

Following the loss to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final, Kaur will be under pressure to lead her team to the coveted title. The men were finally to able get the monkey off their back and win an ICC title after an 11 year gap back in June.

The women, who too have all the resources at their disposal, would be expected to cross the finishing line on this occasion.

Kaur first captained the team in the 2018 edition and since then India have reached one final but it has largely been a story of missed opportunities.

Their biggest challenge will be to beat Australia as usual. Both teams are in the same group which also includes Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

On expected lines, the squad is loaded with spinners including Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana and Radha Yadav. The two specialist pacers are Renuka Singh and Arundhati Reddy while Pooja Vastrakar is the sole fast bowling all-rounder. Titas Sadhu is a notable name missing in the pace department.

“Given the players we have it’s a good squad. Hope Yastika and Sheyanka get fit,” former India captain Diana Edulji told PTI.

Star batter Smriti Mandhana has been named Kaur’s deputy and like always will be the key at the top of the order.

Besides the thin fast bowling resources, India are also not a side full of power-hitters. Kaur and Richa Ghosh will be responsible for producing the big hits in the middle overs phase of the game.

India will open their campaign against New Zealand on October 4.

India’s squad for Women’s T20 World Cup:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk)*, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil*, Sajana Sajeevan.