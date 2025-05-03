Harmony in Disputes: Valedictory Ceremony Marks Conclusion of Mediation Competition at Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Law

Hyderabad: The valedictory ceremony of the two-day Inter-Collegiate Mediation Competition 2025, titled “Harmony in Disputes”, concluded on a high note at Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Law on Saturday. The event, aimed at promoting Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) practices among budding legal professionals, witnessed participation from leading law colleges.

Hon’ble Justice (Retd.) Sri L. Nageshwar Rao, former Supreme Court Judge and Arbitrator-Mediator at the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre, Hyderabad, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Prof. (Dr.) B. Vijaylakshmi, Dean, Faculty of Law and Head, Department of Law, Osmania University, and Prof. (Dr.) G.B. Reddy, Senior Professor, University College of Law and IPR Chair Professor, were present as Guests of Honour.

Speaking to an enthusiastic gathering of students and faculty, Justice Nageshwar Rao emphasized the rising importance of mediation as a career for young legal aspirants. He shared insights from his extensive experience in arbitration and mediation, both nationally and internationally, and responded to students’ queries, encouraging them to acquire the necessary skills to shine in this field. He underscored how mediation offers timely dispute resolution while preserving relationships.

Mr. Zafar Javeed, Hon. Secretary of Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society, appreciated the choice of mediation as the event’s focus and expressed optimism about the growing role of ADR mechanisms in the Indian legal landscape.

Winners of the competition were felicitated by the Chief Guest. The awards were presented as follows:

Best Mediator : M. Aouti Ragini (Pendekanti Law College)

Runner-up Mediator : M. Mahasin Fatima (ICFAI Law School)

Best Mediating Pair : Leena Sharma & Noureen Fatima (ICFAI Law School)

Runner-up Mediating Pair : Lakka Shruthi & Twinkle Mary Simon (Keshav Memorial College of Law)

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Qirat, followed by a welcome address by Dr. V. Geeta Rao, Principal of Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Law. She highlighted the significance of introducing students to mediation early in their legal careers, noting that such platforms nurture essential legal and interpersonal skills.

Prof. (Dr.) G.B. Reddy highlighted the alarming backlog of court cases and underlined ADR’s potential to provide faster and less adversarial resolutions. “Harmony has been the essence of civilized society, and mediation embodies that principle,” he said.

Prof. (Dr.) B. Vijaylakshmi emphasized the role of mediation in resolving family disputes, stating that it enables peaceful settlements without embittering relationships, unlike litigation.

All dignitaries commended the college’s initiative in organizing a competition on such a contemporary and relevant subject, reaffirming the need for peaceful conflict resolution and the importance of nurturing the next generation of mediators.