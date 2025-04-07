Harry Brook Appointed as England’s New White-Ball Captain, Succeeds Jos Buttler

New Delhi: In a major development, Harry Brook has been appointed the new captain of England’s men’s white-ball teams, replacing Jos Buttler, who stepped down after England’s early exit from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy held in Pakistan.

Brook’s Leadership Experience and Background

Brook, 26, is no stranger to leadership. He previously captained England in the 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand and also stood in for Buttler during an ODI series against Australia in September last year.

Brook Expresses Gratitude and Vision for England’s Future

In a statement released by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Brook expressed his excitement:

“It’s a real honour to be named England’s white-ball captain. Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team.”

He also credited his family and coaches for their support:

“Their belief in me has made all the difference and I wouldn’t be in this position without them.”

Brook added that he’s looking forward to leading a talent-rich squad into future global tournaments.

Brook’s Performance and Career Highlights

Since his white-ball debut in January 2022, Brook has become an integral part of England’s setup:

26 ODIs : 816 runs at an average of 34, highest score of 110

: 816 runs at an average of 34, highest score of 110 44 T20Is : Highest score of 81

: Highest score of 81 Member of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup-winning team under Buttler

Brook is currently ranked number two in ICC Test rankings, showcasing his versatility across formats.

Rob Key Backs Brook as a Forward-Thinking Leader

Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, expressed full confidence in Brook:

“Harry is not only an outstanding cricketer but also has an excellent cricketing brain and a clear vision for both teams.”

Key emphasized that Brook’s appointment was part of a broader succession plan, even though it came sooner than expected.

What’s Next for Brook as England Captain?

Brook’s first challenge as captain will be against West Indies, with:

Three ODIs

Three T20Is

Starting May 29 at Edgbaston

This series marks the beginning of England’s preparation for: