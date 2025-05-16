Harshvardhan Rane Says ‘Pass Nahi Hona, Top Karna Hai’ – Actor Aims High in Psychology Honours

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane is earning praise not only for his screen presence but also for his dedication to academics. The Sanam Teri Kasam and Savi actor is currently pursuing a Psychology Honours degree and is preparing to top his second-year exams, all while juggling a busy film schedule.

Harshvardhan Rane Shares Study Routine on Social Media

Harshvardhan took to Instagram to share a video of himself immersed in his studies, working on assignments and taking lecture notes. In the clip, he is seen reading, writing, and completing coursework with focus and determination. The video was captioned:

“Assignments done, taiyyari done, pass nahi hona, top karna hai 2nd year. #Psychology #Honours”

He added the trending track “Run It Up” by Hanumankind to the video, adding a motivational vibe to his study montage.

Juggling Exams and Film Shoots in June

The actor revealed that June 2025 is going to be a hectic month, with both his Psychology Honours exams and film shoots lined up. In an earlier Instagram Story, Harshvardhan showed himself taking lecture notes and captioned it:

“#Psychology #Honours exam in June, shoot bhi in June.”

This update struck a chord with fans who admired his ability to stay grounded and focused on education despite a demanding acting career.

From Autographs in College to ‘Dark Circles’ and Dedication

Back in June 2024, Harshvardhan Rane had shared a viral video of himself at his college exam center, where students eagerly took selfies and autographs. In a light-hearted moment, second-year students jokingly called themselves his seniors as he was appearing for his first-year exams.

In a heartfelt caption, he wrote:

“Seniors ka ashirwaad le liya, Teacher ki blessings mil gai. Hoping for above 75% marks – this was the toughest but most satisfying month of my life. 6th July ko last paper hai.”

The actor also joked about developing dark circles during exams but celebrated the academic milestone with pride.

What’s Next for Harshvardhan Rane?

While preparing for his second-year university exams, Harshvardhan is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming romantic drama ‘Deewaniyat’, co-starring Sonam Bajwa. Despite the workload, the actor continues to inspire fans by prioritizing education alongside a thriving acting career.

Fans Praise Harshvardhan’s Academic Hustle

Social media has been buzzing with praise for Harshvardhan Rane, with fans applauding his discipline, humility, and academic goals. Many students shared how his journey is motivating them to balance passion and profession.