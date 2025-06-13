Harshvardhan Rane Takes a Nature Break Before Upcoming Exams and Film Shoot

Mumbai: Actor Harshvardhan Rane, famed for Sanam Teri Kasam, is enjoying a peaceful break amid nature before his busy schedule kicks in. After completing the shoot of his new film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, he chose to relax in the serene surroundings of Gujarat’s Gir forest ahead of his exams next week.

Harshvardhan took to Instagram to share that he has exams lined up soon and will begin shooting for new films starting July. To recharge, he visited Aramness, a luxury wildlife lodge, fulfilling his desire to reconnect with animals and nature.

He posted, “Finished shooting for #ekdeewanekideewaniyat yesterday, exam in a week and then next films shoot starts July, was craving to see some animals and be close to mother nature so came back to the pride of India @aramness.”

‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ Wraps Up, Sets Dussehra Release

The romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, featuring Sonam Bajwa alongside Harshvardhan, is slated for release during Dussehra. The film explores passionate love, emotional struggles, and heartbreak. The shoot wrap-up was celebrated with fireworks and heart-shaped balloons, which Harshvardhan shared along with a heartfelt thank-you note to the cast and crew.