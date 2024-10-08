Haryana: BJP wins 31 seats, leading in 18; Cong victorious in 30, leading in 6

Chandigarh: The ruling BJP has won 31 seats while the Congress secured victory in 30 assembly segments out of total 90 constituencies in Haryana, according to the results declared by the Election Commission.

Two independents have also won.

The BJP was leading in 18 seats and the Congress in 6. The Indian National Lok Dal was leading in two constituencies and one independent candidate was also leading, the EC figures at 5 pm showed.

Prominent among candidates who won their respective constituencies included Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Congress’s Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vinesh Phogat, Aditya Surjewala and Mamman Khan and Independent candidate Savitri Jindal.

Among the losers included Haryana speaker and BJP’s Gian Chand Gupta, INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala, Haryana Lokhit Party Gopal Kanda and BJP leader O P Dhankar.

Haryana went to polls on October 5.