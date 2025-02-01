Haryana CM Nayab Saini Hails Union Budget 2025-26, Says It Will Boost Country’s Development

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini has expressed his appreciation for the Union Budget 2025-26, calling it a crucial step towards accelerating the nation’s development and making the state of Haryana self-reliant. CM Saini thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a comprehensive budget that benefits all sections of society.

The Haryana CM emphasized that the Union Budget has been carefully crafted to ensure that every segment of the population, from youth to farmers, women, and the underprivileged, will benefit. He described the budget as a “strong foundation” for the vision of a developed India, with a focus on empowering key groups identified by the government as pillars for a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Key Budget Provisions Benefiting Haryana

CM Saini highlighted several provisions of the budget that would directly impact Haryana, an agriculture-driven state. Notable announcements include the increase in the loan limit for Kisan Credit Cards from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, and the prioritization of 100 districts with low agricultural productivity under the Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana. These measures are expected to boost the agricultural sector and improve the livelihoods of farmers in Haryana.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that the budget aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. This, according to CM Saini, will accelerate the country’s growth trajectory.

Boost for MSMEs, Cotton, and Pulses Production

Additionally, the Union Budget includes key provisions to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with the loan guarantee cover being raised from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore. The budget also outlines a mission to enhance pulses production, specifically masoor and tur, over the next six years, as well as a five-year plan to boost cotton production and strengthen the textile industry.

Other significant announcements include the creation of a Makhana Board in Bihar, a special credit card scheme for small industries, and the introduction of 10 lakh credit cards in the first year. A special scheme for the toy industry under the ‘Make in India’ initiative has also been launched.

Tax Exemption to Benefit Millions

The tax exemption on incomes up to Rs 12 lakh is expected to benefit millions of people across the nation, including those in Haryana, fostering greater economic growth and development.

CM Saini concluded by stating that the Union Budget 2025-26 would serve as a catalyst for the continued development of Haryana and the country, with a focus on uplifting all sectors of society.