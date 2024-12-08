North India

Haryana Police fires teargas shells to halt farmers’ march at Shambu border

Haryana security personnel lobbed teargas shells to disperse protesting farmers as they neared multi-layered barricades at the Shambhu border point between the state and neighbouring Punjab on Sunday.

Fouzia Farhana8 December 2024 - 15:45
Haryana Police fires teargas shells to halt farmers' march at Shambu border
Haryana Police fires teargas shells to halt farmers' march at Shambu border

Chandigarh: Haryana security personnel lobbed teargas shells to disperse protesting farmers as they neared multi-layered barricades at the Shambhu border point between the state and neighbouring Punjab on Sunday.

The teargas shells forced the farmers, some of whom had covered their faces and were wearing protective eyewear, to get back a few metres. Some were seen covering the shells with wet jute bags.

A group of 101 farmers resumed their foot march to Delhi from the Shambhu border, where they had been camping since their first attempt to march to the capital was foiled in February, to press their various demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP).

Also Read: Farmers suspend march for day after some suffer injuries due to teargas shells

After walking for a few metres, the protesters ran into heavy barricading by Haryana Police.

Police asked them to show if they had the permission to march to Delhi.

The farmers suspended their march to Delhi on Friday after some of them suffered injuries when security personnel fired teargas shells.

Besides a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers have been demanding that the Centre initiate talks with them to address their issues.

Source
PTI
Tags
Fouzia Farhana8 December 2024 - 15:45

Related Articles

Farmers suspend foot march to Delhi for the day

Farmers suspend foot march to Delhi for the day

8 December 2024 - 17:22
AAP govt failed on all fronts: BJP slams Kejriwal over inaction in Delhi’s garbage crisis

AAP govt failed on all fronts: BJP slams Kejriwal over inaction in Delhi’s garbage crisis

8 December 2024 - 16:10
India to create comprehensive anti-drone unit for border security: Amit Shah

India to create comprehensive anti-drone unit for border security: Amit Shah

8 December 2024 - 15:54
PM Modi to launch Bima Sakhi scheme to empower women in Haryana

PM Modi to launch Bima Sakhi scheme to empower women in Haryana

8 December 2024 - 13:01
Back to top button