Haryana Steelers Trounce Jaipur Pink Panthers, Register First Win of the Season

Hyderabad: The Haryana Steelers registered their first win of PKL Season 11 and put in a fantastic performance, as they swatted away the challenge from the Jaipur Pink Panthers at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, in Gachibowli at Hyderabad. The Haryana Steelers won the contest by a scoreline of 37-25 with Vinay, Naveen and Shivam Patare playing starring roles for their side.

LIVE MATCH

The Haryana Steelers were out of the blocks at rapid pace, and picked up a 3-point lead within the first few minutes of the game. Naveen and Vinay were causing the Jaipur Pink Panthers plenty of problems in the initial phases. The Haryana Steelers were doing well to keep the opponents at bay in the early phase.

As the contest reached the half way stage of the first half, the Haryana Steelers had established a 3-point lead and were looking to consolidate further. Naveen was leading the charge for the Haryana Steelers, who were beginning to dominate proceedings on the mat. With the clock ticking away, it was Haryana Steelers’ Vinay who was having the biggest impact on the game. Vinay’s tally of 9 points in the first half proved crucial as the Haryana Steelers went into the break with the score at 20-11 in their favour.

The second half started with the Jaipur Pink Panthers picking up the first points, in what was a cautious and watchful start. The Haryana Steelers’ had a substantial lead and were looking to build on it, while the Jaipur Pink Panthers were looking at the likes of Abhijeet Malik to lead the charge in attack. Midway through the second half, the Haryana Steelers led by 12 points with Vinay and Naveen accounting for 16 points by themselves.

The Haryana Steelers were in the box seat as the final phase of the contest rolled on. Vinay had completed his Super 10, and was getting ample support from the rest of the team, all of whom were in fine form on the day. As always, the Haryana Steelers’ defence left their mark on the contest, foiling attacks with relative ease, leaving the Jaipur Pink Panthers in a spot of bother. Eventually, the Haryana Steelers walked off the mat with a comprehensive win.

Please find below the schedule for PKL Season 11 match on Friday, October 25:

Match 1 – Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas – 8pm

Match 2 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan – 9 pm

For all updates on the Pro Kabaddi league, log on to www.prokabaddi.com, download the Official Pro Kabaddi app or follow @prokabaddi on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and X.

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from October 18.

For further information, please contact:

WordsWork Communications Consulting

Dhruvan Sharma | + 91 9501730311 | [email protected]

Abhimanyu Sen | +91 9818768691 | [email protected]

Noel Adrian Corera |+91 8851537227 | [email protected]