Hasan Nagar Police Conduct Surprise Operation: 65 Two-Wheelers, 6 Autos Fined, Stolen Vehicle Recovered

Hyderabad: Police in the Hasan Nagar area conducted a surprise checking operation today, inspecting 473 individuals and several vehicles. Speaking to the media, police officials said the operation was aimed at curbing illegal nighttime movements and suspicious activities. The operation continued for more than two hours in the morning.

According to the police, the operation covered over 300 locations, during which illegal sale of gutkha and unauthorized gas cylinder businesses were detected and seized. The documents and number plates of multiple two- and three-wheeler vehicles were checked. Several vehicles were found with illegal number plates and other violations, and appropriate action was taken, including seizure of offending vehicles.

During the operation, 65 two-wheelers and six auto-rickshaws were fined due to tampered number plates or missing documents. Violators were penalized via e-challans, while minor cases were handled through compound fines. Police emphasized that strict action was taken against vehicles with illegal number plates.

Officials noted that the operation’s success was due in part to active cooperation from local residents.

Additionally, the police checked the background of 27 out-of-city individuals and traced a stolen cylinder vehicle, returning it to its rightful owner. Authorities stated that public participation played a key role in making the operation successful.