Hyderabad: Hashish Oil and Ganja Seized in Twin STF Raids; Three Arrested, Two Absconding

In a major anti-drug operation, the Special Task Force (STF) raided Ayodhya Nagar in Quthbullapur based on a tip-off about illegal hashish oil trade. During the raid, officials seized 300 grams of hashish oil valued at ₹3 lakhs. STF team leader Anji Reddy confirmed that cases have been filed against three accused—Kanaka Thala Subhash, Naveen, and Raju.

Among them, Subhash, a resident of Mahadevapuram Colony, and Ramachandra Raju from Medchal-Malkajgiri were arrested. The third accused, Raju, is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace his whereabouts.

Ganja Seized in Separate Raid at Dhoolpet

In another operation on the same day, STF personnel raided Rahimpur Dhoolpet, a known hotspot for narcotic activities. They recovered 1.212 kilograms of ganja from the location.

One of the accused, Arjun Singh, was arrested during the raid. Another suspect, identified as Sanju, managed to flee the scene and is currently on the run.

STF Intensifies Anti-Drug Surveillance

Authorities stated that both raids were part of a coordinated crackdown on illegal drug networks operating in the city. STF has increased surveillance in sensitive areas and vowed to continue aggressive operations to curb the narcotics menace.

Investigation is ongoing in both cases, and police are appealing to the public to report suspicious activities related to drug trafficking.

Would you like this news translated into Urdu or Telugu for local outreach?