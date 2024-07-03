Hathras stampede: Death toll rises to 121

Hathras (UP): The death toll in the stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district has risen to 121, a senior official said on Wednesday.

According to the Office of the Relief Commissioner, the number of people injured and admitted to the hospital in Tuesday’s incident stands at 28.

Of the total fatalities, 19 are yet to be identified, it said.

The followers of the Narayan Sakar Hari, the godman, had thrown the slippers and other belongings of victims in nearby fields with standing crops to hide evidence of a stampede, UP Police said in the FIR.

The organiser of the event, Dev Prakash Mathur, has been booked under BNS Section-105, 110, 126, 223, 238.

The FIR has not named Narayan Sakar Hari who is absconding.

The incident occurred during a ‘satsang’ (prayer meeting) organised on behalf of self-styled godman Narayan Sakar Hari in Fhulrai village under the Sikandrarau police station area of Hathras district, which was reportedly attended by over one lakh people, mostly women.