HC order on Bengal school jobs ‘illegal’, will challenge it: Mamata

Raiganj: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday termed as “illegal” the Calcutta High Court order cancelling all appointments made through a 2016 teacher recruitment test and said her government will challenge the verdict.

Banerjee, while addressing an election rally at Raiganj in North Bengal, also accused BJP leaders of influencing a section of the judiciary and judgments.

“The court verdict cancelling all recruitments is illegal. We stand by those who lost jobs. We will ensure you get justice, and challenge the order in a higher court,” she said.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered the cancellation of all appointments made through the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools, declaring it “null and void”.