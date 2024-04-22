North India

HC order on Bengal school jobs ‘illegal’, will challenge it: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday termed as “illegal” the Calcutta High Court order cancelling all appointments made through a 2016 teacher recruitment test and said her government will challenge the verdict.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
HC order on Bengal school jobs 'illegal', will challenge it: Mamata
HC order on Bengal school jobs 'illegal', will challenge it: Mamata

Raiganj: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday termed as “illegal” the Calcutta High Court order cancelling all appointments made through a 2016 teacher recruitment test and said her government will challenge the verdict.

Related Stories
TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha amidst cash-for-query allegations
CPI-M responsible for spoiling Trinamool’s relationship with Congress: Mamata
ED Seizes Jewelry Invoices and Property Documents from Shahjahan’s Residence in Sandeshkhali
No One Can Dictate to Us Which God to Worship, Asserts Mamata Banerjee
INDIA bloc won’t be much affected if Nitish quits: Mamata

Banerjee, while addressing an election rally at Raiganj in North Bengal, also accused BJP leaders of influencing a section of the judiciary and judgments.

“The court verdict cancelling all recruitments is illegal. We stand by those who lost jobs. We will ensure you get justice, and challenge the order in a higher court,” she said.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered the cancellation of all appointments made through the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools, declaring it “null and void”.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button