Telangana High Court Pulls Up Congress Govt Over Delay in Sarpanch Elections, Demands Immediate Action

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has taken serious note of the delay in conducting Sarpanch elections across the state and questioned both the Congress government and the State Election Commission on the reasons behind the prolonged inaction.

Term Ended in February 2023, Yet No Elections Held

The court observed that the term of the existing Sarpanches ended in February 2023, yet the elections have not been conducted even after more than a year. The bench sought clear answers from the government and the Election Commission, asking why elections were not held on time and when they plan to conduct them.

Election Commission Seeks More Time

In response, the State Election Commission appealed for an extension of 60 days to make the necessary arrangements for holding the elections. The Commission cited logistical and procedural requirements as the reason for the delay.

Court Emphasizes Democratic Responsibility

The High Court emphasized that delaying local body elections undermines the democratic process and the spirit of grassroots governance. It directed the authorities to expedite the process and ensure that elections are held without further delay.

Awaiting Further Orders

The matter is likely to come up for further hearing soon, with the court expected to review the Election Commission’s action plan and the government’s cooperation in conducting the long-pending elections.