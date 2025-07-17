HDFC ATM Theft Case Cracked: Cyberabad Police Arrest 3, Recover ₹17 Lakh

HDFC ATM Theft Case: The Cyberabad Police have successfully solved the high-profile ATM theft case that occurred on July 8 and 9 in the Jeedimetla area under the jurisdiction of the Jeedimetla Police Station. Balanagar Zone DCP Suresh Kumar shared the complete details of the case during a press meet.

HDFC ATM Theft Case: Smoke Alert Leads to ATM Robbery Discovery

On July 8, police received an alert about smoke emerging from an HDFC ATM. Upon reaching the scene, investigators found that the robbers had used gas cutters to break into the machine. Interestingly, the ATM alarm system, which should have sounded loudly, had been disabled by the thieves, allowing them to carry out the robbery using highly advanced techniques.

Loss Estimated at ₹34.71 Lakh

The robbers managed to steal a total of ₹34.71 lakh from the ATM. In response, police formed seven special teams and collected key technical evidence to crack the case.

Accused Traced to Haryana

During the investigation, police discovered that the accused belonged to Haryana. Acting on intelligence, one of the suspects was apprehended at a PG hostel in Begumpet’s Prakash Nagar area. From the location, police seized oxygen cylinders, gas cutters, and ₹17 lakh in cash.

Three Accused Arrested

The police have arrested three individuals in connection with the case—Yasib Hussain, Ameer Hansari, and Md. Abed. Investigation revealed that the trio met each other while serving sentences in a previous criminal case. After their release, they regrouped and planned the ATM heist.

Linked to Gajularamaram ATM Robbery

Further investigation found that the same gang was also involved in another ATM robbery that occurred in Gajularamaram.

Long Criminal History

Police disclosed that the accused have a long history of criminal activity, with over 30 cases filed against them in the past. Along with the arrests, police recovered four two-wheelers and ₹17 lakh in stolen cash.

High-Tech Crime, Swift Action

This case highlights the growing use of sophisticated methods by criminals and the need for advanced security measures. The swift and effective response from Cyberabad Police prevented further incidents and ensured the culprits were brought to justice.