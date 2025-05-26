HDFC Bank Revises Interest Rates: How the New Rules Could Impact Your Returns

HDFC Bank has revised its Fixed Deposit (FD) interest rates ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy review in the first week of June 2025. The bank has implemented a reduction of up to 20 basis points (bps) on deposits below ₹3 crore. The new FD interest rates came into effect from May 23, 2025.

FD Interest Rates Now Range Between 3% to 6.85% for General Public

Post the revision, FD interest rates for regular customers now range from 3% to 6.85%, while senior citizens will receive interest between 3.5% to 7.35%. Previously, the interest rates were up to 7.10% for regular customers and 7.55% for senior citizens.

Rate Cut Focused on Select Tenures

HDFC Bank has made rate cuts for specific FD tenures:

1 year to less than 15 months : Reduced from 6.60% to 6.50% (10 bps cut)

: Reduced from 6.60% to (10 bps cut) 18 months to less than 21 months : Reduced from 7.05% to 6.85% (20 bps cut)

: Reduced from 7.05% to (20 bps cut) 2 years 1 day to 3 years: Reduced from 6.90% to 6.70% (20 bps cut)

Highest Interest Rate for Senior Citizens Is 7.35%

For senior citizens, the highest interest rate offered is 7.35% on FDs ranging from more than 18 months to less than 21 months. This makes it the most attractive tenure for elderly investors under the revised rates.

HDFC Bank Also Revises RD Interest Rates

Alongside FD rates, HDFC Bank has also updated Recurring Deposit (RD) interest rates:

Regular Customers : 4.50% to 6.85%

: 4.50% to Senior Citizens: 5.00% to 7.35%

Context: RBI Expected to Review Repo Rate Soon

This rate revision comes ahead of the anticipated RBI monetary policy review in early June 2025. Experts suggest a possible repo rate cut by RBI, which may influence other banks to revise their lending and deposit rates accordingly.