Head coach Gambhir flies back to India from England due to family emergency

New Delhi: Just a week before India’s highly anticipated five-match Test series against England, head coach Gautam Gambhir has returned to India following a family emergency. Gambhir, who was with the Indian team at Beckenham for their preparatory intra-squad practice match, flew back home on Thursday.

Family Emergency Forces Sudden Return

According to sources, the emergency is related to Gambhir’s mother.

“Yes, it came to light yesterday that Gambhir would be flying back home due to an important family emergency related to his mother. As of now, we believe that Gambhir has already linked up with his family in New Delhi,” sources told IANS on Friday.

With the Test series fast approaching, there is still uncertainty about when Gambhir will rejoin the squad. His return will depend on the evolving situation at home.

Coaching Staff to Lead Preparations in Gambhir’s Absence

In Gambhir’s absence, the rest of the coaching staff will oversee India’s preparation. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, bowling coach Morne Morkel, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, and fielding coach T Dilip are expected to handle the training sessions as India gears up to face Ben Stokes’ England side.

Shubman Gill to Lead India for the First Time

The England Test series will also mark a historic moment for Shubman Gill, who takes over as India’s Test captain following Rohit Sharma’s retirement last month. At 25 years and 258 days, Gill becomes the fifth-youngest player to lead India in Tests.

Rishabh Pant Named Vice-Captain

Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been appointed vice-captain for this crucial series, which is scheduled to run from June 20 to August 4.

Test Series Venues Across England

India and England will face off at the following venues:

Headingley (Leeds)

Edgbaston (Birmingham)

Lord’s (London)

Old Trafford (Manchester)

The Oval (London)

India’s First Test Assignment in 2025-27 WTC Cycle

The series marks India’s first assignment in the new 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. India will aim to secure their first Test series victory in England since 2007.