Headmaster booked for attempting to rape minor girl

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): The headmaster of a primary school in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district was on Monday booked for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a Class-5 girl student, police said.

Search is underway to trace the accused headmaster, SP (Rural) Vidya Sagar said.

“The incident, which has evoked a public outcry, took place a couple of days ago. The complainants claimed the victim had until now kept silent out of fear. The accused had entered the classroom, taken his clothes off and tried to rape the girl,” Sagar said.

Police came to know after the family members, accompanied by neighbours, stormed the school premises and one of them dialled the emergency number, he said.

“The headmaster was not around. But, we will track him down. We have also recorded the statement of the school chef who had reportedly rushed into the classroom upon hearing the girl’s screams,” the SP added.