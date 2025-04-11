Health Alert: Prolonged Sitting Linked to Rising Heart Disease in Indian Youth

New Delhi: Cardiologists from the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), including Dr. Ambuj Roy and Dr. Nitish Naik, have issued a strong warning about the rapid increase in heart diseases among India’s youth.

Speaking at a discussion titled “10 Mantras for Heart Health” at the India International Centre (IIC), experts emphasized the dangerous effects of a sedentary lifestyle.

“Sitting is the new smoking,” said Dr. Roy, stressing the importance of movement every 30 minutes to break prolonged periods of inactivity. Studies from Norway and Canada have shown that South Asians, particularly Indians, are 50-100% more susceptible to coronary heart diseases compared to the local population.

Alarming Heart Disease Statistics in India

India is fast becoming the global capital for coronary heart disease, making these health recommendations more critical than ever. The doctors highlighted the urgent need to adopt preventive measures and healthy lifestyle changes to curb this growing epidemic.

Key Recommendations for a Healthy Heart

Exercise Regularly : Engage in 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of intense physical activity weekly to reduce heart disease risk by 40%.

: Engage in 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of intense physical activity weekly to reduce heart disease risk by 40%. Quit Tobacco : Smoking increases heart disease risk 3x; chewing tobacco products like gutkha or pan masala doubles the risk.

: Smoking increases heart disease risk 3x; chewing tobacco products like gutkha or pan masala doubles the risk. Eat Balanced Diet: Consume 400g of fresh fruits and vegetables daily. Include lean meats like chicken and fish for better heart health.

Manage Your Weight and Vitals

Maintaining a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI) below 25 and waist-to-hip ratio under 0.5 is crucial. Blood pressure should be below 140/90 mmHg, cholesterol under 200 mg/dL, and blood sugar levels within 6–7%. Patients with heart disease should continue using aspirin and those with high cholesterol or diabetes should consult doctors about statins.

Return to Traditional Indian Diets

Doctors advise moving away from ultra-processed Western foods and returning to traditional Indian home-cooked meals. Spices and herbs like garlic, ginger, mint, and tulsi should be regularly included. Whole grains like millets (jowar, bajra, ragi) are also beneficial. Choosing the right cooking oil is essential.

Myths About Alcohol and Supplements Debunked

Doctors debunk the myth that red wine or moderate alcohol is good for the heart. They also warned against excessive use of protein shakes, which can harm the kidneys. Medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro for weight loss may show short-term results but lack long-term safety data.